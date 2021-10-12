CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billtrust Acquires iController for $58 Million

By Julie Muhn (@julieschicktanz)
finovate.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccounts receivable automation firm Billtrust made its first acquisition since going public via a SPAC merger a year ago. The New Jersey-based company purchased collections management company iController for $58 million. Belgium-based iController was founded in 2017 and offers a SaaS product that provides credit and collections professionals visibility into...

