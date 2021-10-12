Step Inside Is This A Room's Opening Night on Broadway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a historic night on Broadway as the theater community celebrated the opening of a new play. “Thoughts of a Colored Man” is the first play on Broadway written, directed, produced by and starring Black artists. The audience showed its appreciation and love during Wednesday night’s curtain call. It was a starry night on the red carpet for the official opening of the play, written by New York native Keenan Scott II. The play is set in Brooklyn and features an ensemble cast of seven Black men who share their experiences. “People pray to do work like this, to be able to do something that transcends self,” actor Tristan Mack Wilds said. “From the moment I read that script, I knew this was the right thing for me,” producer Samira Wiley said. “I can’t wait for everyone else to see it because they’re ready to show it, and we are ready for our story to be told in this way.” “Thoughts of a Colored Man” is on stage at the John Golden Theatre on 45th Street.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO