Kaz Windness Displays Stabbified “Monsterpieces” at Wandering Jellyfish
When self-confessed thrift-store addict Kaz Windness brought home her first vintage painting, she knew that she had to add her personal touch. The Denver artist and children’s book illustrator was already known on social media for her strange thrift- store findings, including creepy dolls and all things Halloween-themed. In 2019, a picture of Windness wearing a sequined rainbow dance jumpsuit even went viral, with Bored Panda and other popular sites picking up the photo.www.westword.com
