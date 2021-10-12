Texas Wesleyan University welcomes Dr. Gina Warren
therambler.org
10 days ago
The wind blows in the cool morning air as Dr. Gina Warren hikes up the trail. She takes a moment to wipe the sweat from her brow and then stands there for a moment so that she can savor the moment. She loves the feeling of being out in the open...
This fall, Lee welcomed 11 new full-time faculty to the university. From various backgrounds, each new professor specializes in a different area of study and has chosen to commit themselves to an institution of Christ-centered teaching. “We don’t just hire people who are excellent in their discipline; we hire people...
I think of the blessings of that required more Joie De Vivre. Love — finding and being in love during this period provided the grounding and connection I needed after 4 years in the Marine Corps. Direction in my life — career, family, settling down — my friends, family, and work relationships required my attention and good judgement. Hope is also an important thing to experience — most of the time, if not all the time. Hope is also important for elevating spirits. Calm emerged in the pre-university years but it was crystalized in the military: finding and maintaining calm. Finally, experiencing challenge is an important necessity; my challenges motivate me to improve, but mostly the challenges I determine, not others.
Dr. Hossein Kamaly, Associate Professor of Islamic Studies and Holder of the Imam Ali Chair in Shi’i Studies and Dialogue among Islamic Legal Schools, will speak at McGill University’s Institute for Islamic Studies at 3 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The event is online. Register at this link. Dr....
High Point University Welcomes New Hires This Month. HIGH POINT, N.C., October 12, 2021 – High Point University welcomed 14 new staff members this month. They are as follows:. Lauren Brewer joined HPU Libraries as head reference librarian. As the head reference services librarian, Brewer works with other High Point...
Texas State University officially recognized its newest 2020-2021 Texas State Heroes with a reception and on-field halftime ceremony during the Bobcat football game on October, 16. Heroes are those individuals or organizations who have donated one million dollars or more to the university. It is the most prestigious honor bestowed...
*coming soon - Valorant gameplay begins October 5th and ends November 2nd every Tuesday. CF1 is where ‘Play Matters!’ We promise to be BIGGER and BETTER while providing a clear vision for a BRIGHTER future in the esports arena. Welcome to the next level…. What is Conference One (CF1)?. CF1...
Fresno Pacific University welcomed 73 new members to its university scholars program this fall—58 winners of the President’s Scholarship and 15 recipients of the Transfer Scholarship. The achievement was celebrated at the Fall Honors Banquet for Incoming Scholars October 7, 2021, in the Rose Garden at Fresno Pacific Biblical Seminary on the main FPU campus, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno.
Janice Bryant Howroyd, founder and chief executive officer of the ActOne Group, has made a gift to N.C. Wesleyan College to establish The Janice Bryant Howroyd Endowment. The new endowment will allow for an annual scholarship to be presented, with preference given to a current N.C. Wesleyan female in their junior or senior year who earns and maintains a minimum overall GPA of 3.5.
After a years-long wait, Cameroonian scientist Henry Meriki arrived at Wesleyan University in Middletown this fall through a fellowship program that helps accomplished scholars facing life-threatening danger in their homelands to temporarily relocate to schools in safer countries. Meriki, who specializes in public health, molecular biology and biochemistry, is a survivor of the Cameroonian ...
Alumni of Ohio Wesleyan University are speaking out after their alma mater was used to film a U.S. Senate campaign ad that demonizes athletes who kneel during the National Anthem. GOP candidate Mike Gibbons released an ad last month that paints Democrats, corporations and media as anti-faith and claims they...
MIDDLETOWN — This weekend, Wesleyan University’s Center for the Arts will host a unique show that highlights often underappreciated staff who keep the college running. Running through Saturday, these performances are the first public, in-person CFA events held since the pandemic began,. “WesWorks — A Performance with Wesleyan University Facilities...
UTSA Libraries Special Collections seeks to build, preserve and provide access to our distinctive research collections documenting the diverse histories and development of San Antonio and South Texas. Our collecting priorities include the history of women and gender in Texas, the history of Mexican Americans, activists/activism, the history of the African American and LGBTQ communities in our region, the Tex-Mex food industry, and urban planning.
Senior Vice Chancellor Academic Affairs for Troy University Dr. Lance Tatum talks about the many benefits of Flex Classes offered at Troy and why you should consider enrolling today. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Three gifts. Three unique locations. All for the betterment of the Rowan community. The University is celebrating its third significant gift from dedicated Glassboro State College (GSC) alumna Lillian Lodge Kopenhaver ’62. Dr. Kopenhaver has pledged a gift to support operations and outfit the home of the Center for the...
FINDLAY, OH – The University of Findlay recently welcomed two new undergraduate and graduate students to campus for fall 2021. New students began their studies at UF Aug. 16. Magdalena Devan, of Murrieta, is pursuing a degree in animal science/pre-veterinary medicine and Kaitlyn Emery, of Temecula, is pursuing a degree in equestrian studies. Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and global citizens through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom. Established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the City of Findlay.
Most media outlets around the state bend over backwards to share only the positive news about the great state of Oklahoma. That's just not my style. Without the dark, there is no light. If there were no sadness in this world, there would be no joy. Life is cyclical and there has to be a balance. While I'm always happy to expose the best of Oklahoma, because there's really no shortage of good things here, I'm also obliged to present to you the twenty Oklahoma towns that suck to live in.
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A right-wing parents group has sued a school district in suburban Boston alleging white students there are having their civil rights violated because “a policy of segregating students by race” that favors minorities has been adopted. Parents Defending Education, which...
Comments / 0