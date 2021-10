ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Underserved youth in the St. Petersburg area will have access to a new education option this school year: Changing The Game Academy, a community center where families are invited to enroll in a blended learning experience combining dedicated in-person teaching with a high quality online curriculum for students in grades K-8. A program of Tampa-based non-profit Changing the Game for a New Generation, Inc., the Academy will provide social support and services to local families and students. Students will have the opportunity to enroll in K12 Private Academy, accessing the online private school’s curriculum and instructional support while at Changing The Game Academy. Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) will cover tuition for 100 students to attend K12 Private Academy for the 2021-22 academic year.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO