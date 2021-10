2021 Sonic Gray Pearl Honda Accord Touring 2.0T

Has the M5 finally lost its edge? Because 617 horsepower has never felt so ordinary. There are certain cars people like to put on a pedestal. Ferraris immediately come to mind, as do Porsche 911s, and—for very different reasons—Teslas. Arguably, the BMW M5 also falls into this category. The E39 version from the early 2000s is routinely recognized as one of the greatest sedans, if not one of the greatest cars, of all time. After having driven the 2021 BMW M5 Competition, however, I’m not sure the nameplate’s legendary status is doing this latest version any favors.

