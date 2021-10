If you are looking for some fall fun for the whole family, look no further! LaVille elementary school will be hosting their first annual family fall festival Friday evening. This festival will run from 5-8pm. At the festival you can enjoy over 20 carnival games, food trucks, concessions, and more. Last but not least, there will be a campfire there so you can make your own smores. Nothing says fall like roasting smores over a campfire.

