BLM Begins a Wild Horse Gather in San Bernardino and Inyo Counties at Naval Air Weapons Station – China Lake

October 12, 2021 - RIDGECREST, Calif. – At the request of the Naval Air Weapons Station – China Lake (NAWSCL), the Bureau of Land Management Ridgecrest Field Office will gather up to 250 wild horses in the Centennial Herd Management Area (HMA) located in San Bernardino and Inyo counties, roughly 10 miles north and east of Ridgecrest, beginning on Saturday, Oct. 9. The gather will take place entirely on NAWSCL, where the majority of the HMA is located; no gather activities will take place on BLM lands.