At its Oct. 7 regular meeting, the Board of Education appointed Keith Petzinger as Director of ELA, Social Studies and the Arts for the Monticello Central School District. Mr. Petzinger grew up with an innate interest in history, and it was after experiencing learning from an extraordinary teacher in middle school that he realized he could combine his love for history with his desire to be a positive force in the world and become an educator. His first foray into teaching was as a volunteer in a correctional facility as an undergraduate student, and the experience reinforced his commitment to education.

MONTICELLO, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO