With over a hundred thousand people waiting for an organ transplant in the US alone, scientists are racing to find options besides human donors. Now for the first time, a pig kidney has been successfully transplanted into a person. When we say "successfully", it was only tested for 54 hours in a human patient – a patient who was already brain dead and being kept alive artificially. But as far as the transplant team could see, the kidney was connected and functioning normally during that time. Technically, this is known as xenotransplantation, or the transplanting of tissues or organs from one species...

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO