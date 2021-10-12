Tensie Louise Brackee

Gibson T. Walsh, 18, of Hayward passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Gunderson-Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse. Gibson Timothy Walsh was born July 9, 2003, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, the son of Tyler and Debra (Johnson) Walsh. When Gibson was 4 years old his parents moved from Superior to Spooner. Gibson began his education in the Spooner school system, where his love of sports and competition led him to play hockey, golf, football and baseball. After completing the eighth grade of school, Gibson began attending Hayward High School, where he played golf and hockey for the Hayward Hurricanes. In the summers of his high school years, he worked for Timber Ridge Landscaping and Design in Hayward.

