Obituaries

Tensie Louise Brackee

APG of Wisconsin
 7 days ago

Tensie Brackee, 66, died Oct. 3 and was born May 3, 1955, in St Croix Falls, WI to John William and Margie Ione Edwards, Jr. She was married in Mossy Rock, WA on June 3, 1989, to Richard Brackee, who preceded her in death. Tensie enjoyed spending time out on...

www.apg-wi.com

gazettejournal.net

EDNA LOUISE DICKINS-SYDENSTRICKER

Edna Louise Dickins-Sydenstricker of Gloucester, passed away on Oct. 1, 2021. Webb Dickins and Julia Armstrong-Dickins welcomed Edna into the world Nov. 4, 1939. She moved around a lot as a child but attended Goldsboro High School. After which, she attended East Carolina Teachers College where she earned her Bachelor’s in Education. She would use this degree to go on to become a teacher.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
explore venango

Louise Kiser Celebration of Life

The family of Elizabeth Louise Kiser invite you to attend a celebration of life in her honor. Louise passed away June 8th, 2021. The celebration is Saturday October 16th at the First United Methodist Church, 600 Wood Street in Clarion. The family will greet friends from 12:00 to 12:30 p.m....
CLARION, PA
lootpress.com

Carolyn Louise Byrd Snodgrass

Carolyn Louise Byrd Snodgrass, 77, born in Charleston on December 3, 1943, was greeted by her Lord Jesus Christ, and welcomed home to heaven on Monday, October 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Benny Ray Snodgrass, son Kenneth Snodgrass, daughter Katherine Snodgrass, her parents Wallace J. and Virginia Byrd and brother Wallace E. Byrd.
OBITUARIES
APG of Wisconsin

Celebration set to honor Mattsons' 50th anniversary

Denny and Mary Ann Mattson of Rice Lake are observing their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebration Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Hosted by their children, all friends, relatives, former co-workers and acquaintances are invited. They have four children — Joseph of Rice Lake, Andrea...
RICE LAKE, WI
APG of Wisconsin

Gibson Walsh

Gibson T. Walsh, 18, of Hayward passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Gunderson-Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse. Gibson Timothy Walsh was born July 9, 2003, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, the son of Tyler and Debra (Johnson) Walsh. When Gibson was 4 years old his parents moved from Superior to Spooner. Gibson began his education in the Spooner school system, where his love of sports and competition led him to play hockey, golf, football and baseball. After completing the eighth grade of school, Gibson began attending Hayward High School, where he played golf and hockey for the Hayward Hurricanes. In the summers of his high school years, he worked for Timber Ridge Landscaping and Design in Hayward.
LA CROSSE, WI

Community Policy