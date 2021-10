As part of Somerset County Annual Weekend Journey 2021, The Green Brook Cultural, Heritage and Historical Preservation Committee along with the Green Brook Historical Society invites you to join us at Washington Rock State Park in Green Brook to hear a lecture by General George Washington, Sam Davis re-enactor on “The Miracles during Washington’s life, including the French & Indian War and the American Revolution” on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. rain or shine. After his lecture he will address questions, and for presentation purposes he will be in full dress attire. There are no fees or registration. All children and adults are welcome to attend.

