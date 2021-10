Geraldine Thompson, age 76, of Onalaska, formerly of Cameron, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from failing health issues in SpringBrook Assisted Living in Onalaska. Geraldine was born on June 20, 1945 in Trempealeau County, WI to Alvin and Marie (Fischer) Lee. She graduated from the Whitehall High School and married David Thompson on April 14, 1962 in Whitehall. David preceded Geraldine in death on April 9, 2020.