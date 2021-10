How many times have you heard the phrase “Genes don’t lie?” I am an amateur genealogist who has spent years researching my family lines. Imagine my absolute delight in discovering that my 7th great-grandmother was Martha Daniell Logan (Dec 29, 1704–June 28, 1779) of Charles Town, SC. She was the daughter of Lt. Governor Robert and Martha Daniell. After her father’s death on May 1, 1718, almost fourteen-year-old Martha inherited and managed her father’s 48,000 acre estate on the Wando River. She had been influenced by her father’s nursery business and thus began her love of gardening.

GARDENING ・ 3 DAYS AGO