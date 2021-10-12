Gary “Smiley” Hasart

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Hasart, age 58, of Cameron, WI died Friday, October 1st, 2021 at his home. He was born December 26th, 1962 to Jacob “Dean” and Shirley (Stenseth) Hasart at Barron. He was raised and attended school at Cameron where he graduated in 1981. He went on to attend UW-Superior and WITI at Rice Lake. Riding his Harley on a beautiful fall day was his passion and he loved his work designing new things. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. Gary was a very positive person, had an infectious smile, enjoyed life and was a friend to everyone he met.

