CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middlefield, CT

Lake Shore Drive Culvert Replacement

middlefieldct.org
 10 days ago

Many folks have been asking the status of the Lake Shore Drive culvert replacement project. We are aware that this is an inconvenience for many of the Lake residents and assure it is of high priority to get it replaced. The town...

middlefieldct.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Road signs for newly renamed DuSable Lake Shore Drive unveiled

CHICAGO — Road signs rose for the official unveiling of Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive. The dedication took place Thursday at Buckingham Fountain in honor of the city’s founder. Ephraim Martin is an organizer of the Black Heroes Matter Coalition, instrumental in the name change. “DuSable…how did I get involved with DuSable? I first […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Suburban Times

Gravelly Lake Drive will reopen and Nyanza will close on Friday

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – Work on Lakewood’s JBLM North Access project is progressing: Gravelly Lake Drive will reopen on Friday. The section between Nyanza Road and Veterans Drive has been closed since spring. Once Gravelly Lake Drive reopens, Nyanza Road will close. Crews will connect Nyanza Road to the roundabout. Once...
LAKEWOOD, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Middlefield, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Middlefield, CT
wbiw.com

Culvert pipe replacement scheduled near Loogootee

MARTIN COUNTY – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a culvert pipe replacement on U.S. 50 east of Loogootee. Beginning on or around Tuesday, Oct. 19, INDOT maintenance crews will close U.S. 50 east of Loogootee between Rama Dye Road and Lily Pond Road to replace a drainage culvert crossing all lanes of traffic. Work will require complete excavation of the existing structure, replacement, and back fill. Crews will allow the fill material to compact under normal traffic conditions before returning later to replace the top layer of asphalt.
LOOGOOTEE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Shore Drive#Culvert#Engineering#Design#Steap#State#Rfp
WRBI Radio

SR 252 to close Monday for culvert replacement, slide repair near Brookville

— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor GeoStabilization International plans to close a section of State Road 252 in Franklin County on or after Monday, October 18, to begin work on a culvert replacement and slide repair project. Under the closure, the contractor will replace an 18-inch culvert and stabilize a...
BROOKVILLE, IN
Fox11online.com

Hwy. H in Calumet County to close for culvert replacement

CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Calumet County road will be closed later this month for a culvert replacement. County Highway H between Brothertown and Jericho will close on Oct. 20. The project is expected to take about a week and is weather-dependent. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
Sioux City Journal

IDOT places Gordon Drive in preservation area ahead of viaduct replacement

SIOUX CITY -- State transportation officials have established a corridor preservation area along a portion of Sioux City's Gordon Drive to alert property owners that any proposed improvements to their properties will be subject to additional scrutiny ahead of the Gordon Drive viaduct replacement project. The action enables the Iowa...
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Ledger

Voice of the people: Crews Lake Drive safety issues never addressed

An open letter to Polk Commissioners Bill Braswell, Martha Santiago and Rick Wilson. To say that I am disappointed in your vote of "approval" for 562 homes on Crews Lake Drive is an understatement. Why weren't you the least bit concerned about safety?. With this 562 approval, combined with the...
LAKELAND, FL
CBS Miami

Crews Pumping Out Water At Site Of Surfside Condo Collapse

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Town of Surfside is quickly trying to pump out water from the site where the Champlain Towers South once stood. “Miami Dade County turned off the pumps that they had several weeks ago and so all the rain that has been coming down from the sky has been collecting in this basement and there’s very few ways for it to get out,” says Allyn Kilsheimer, structural engineer. Kilsheimer is working as an expert for the town, and spoke with CBS 4 News from the collapse site as crews work to drain out all the water. He says it’s too to tell where the water came from and how much water is here. Crews are also taking water samples and setting up water pumps. Surfside’s mayor says the town is being forced to foot the bill. The town was willing to do everything to the bottom of why the building fell down, but we were stopped, we were told cease and desist back off, but now not were being invited to pay the cost of the investigation,” says Mayor Charles Burkett. The town is hoping that the water is completely gone by the weekend so operations at the collapse site can resume Monday.
SURFSIDE, FL
NBC Chicago

Dixmoor Water Pressure Issues Could be Resolved After Broken Pipe Repaired

Officials in suburban Dixmoor say that a ruptured pipe, which had exacerbated water pressure issues in the village, has been repaired, and are hopeful that the village will have normal water service restored Monday evening. According to a press release, the broken pipe, which occurred at the intersection of 144th...
DIXMOOR, IL
CBS Chicago

More Water Problems In Dixmoor, After Pipe Breaks In Harvey; ‘I Just Hope They Fix It Soon’

DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) — The water woes continue in south suburban Dixmoor, after residents spent part of the day with no water, and they’re blaming the city of Harvey. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports crews have been working to make repairs. The Harvey Water Department spent several hours working to fix the broken pipe at 144th & Ashland, which led to flooding. The spot is now filled with gravel. Water was coming up from the ground on Monday at 144th and Ashland in Harvey, surrounding homes and flooding into the street after a pipe burst, leading to low water pressure in neighboring...
DIXMOOR, IL
tylerwoodgroup.com

309 W North Shore Drive, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # EV21229189)

CUSTOM HOME IN PETER PAN AREA OF BIG BEAR! Not only does this home feature 4 large bedrooms (2 on each level) and 2 full bathrooms (1 on each level), a large enclosed separate laundry room and office area, it also has a carport with a large deck above it. Reversed floor plan with kitchen and dining room upstairs so you can enjoy the views. Courtyard area in the back yard with 2 storage sheds. Completely fenced yard. Buyer of this home has first right of refusal to the lot next door for sale at $55,000 APN# 0313-068-04.
BIG BEAR, CA
devinenews.com

City-wide cleanup in Lytle, garage sale in Lake Shore Estates Oct. 16

Our first full week of October was a slow one. Officers only handled 35 calls for service. I could sure tell it too. We got caught up on criminal investigations and took care of some projects at the office. Reported property crimes included: #1 – Tampering with a city water...
LYTLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy