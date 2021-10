In a season that will have no championships involved for the Florida Gators, that doesn’t mean it is time to throw away games. But it is clear that there needs to be some new blood in some spots on the field, some areas where the Gators can just get better by putting more athletic or tougher players in some instances. I have a list of nine that I’d like to see play more starting in the game against Georgia and then a list of offensive and defensive players that I’d like to see in the four games following the Georgia game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO