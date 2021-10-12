Tuesday from the Manning Center | Orlando Umana, Mark Robinson and Braylon Sanders
Ole Miss center Orlando Umana, linebacker Mark Robinson and wide receiver Braylon Sanders met the media following Tuesday's practice in Oxford. The 13th-ranked Rebels (4-1, 1-1 SEC) travel to Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on the SEC Network. The Rebels are hovering around a three-point favorite in the contest, according to various Vegas odds makers.247sports.com
