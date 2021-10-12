CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday from the Manning Center | Orlando Umana, Mark Robinson and Braylon Sanders

By David Johnson
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOle Miss center Orlando Umana, linebacker Mark Robinson and wide receiver Braylon Sanders met the media following Tuesday's practice in Oxford. The 13th-ranked Rebels (4-1, 1-1 SEC) travel to Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on the SEC Network. The Rebels are hovering around a three-point favorite in the contest, according to various Vegas odds makers.

therebelwalk.com

Mark Robinson finds a home at linebacker, and a scholarship, with the Rebels

OXFORD, Miss. — Two years ago, Mark Robinson was in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, attending Southeast Missouri State University and playing running back on the Redhawks’ FCS football team. Now he is in Oxford playing linebacker in the SEC, the best league in college football. The Ol’ Switcheroo. The 5-foot-11-inch, 235-pound...
OXFORD, MS
