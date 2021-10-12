CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block is Nothing Short of Magical

By Kim Snaith
gamespew.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is so much to love about LEGO’s latest partnership with Nintendo. The Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block is undoubtedly delightful if you’re a Mario fan. But even if you’re not, it’s impossible not to admire the ingenuity that’s gone into creating this cube. The way the worlds pop out of the top and secret panels appear from the sides – it’s like magic! Wonderful, LEGO magic.

