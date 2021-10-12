CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, CA

Halloween Events in Orange County

By Sofia Robles
orangecoast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall is the time to share with friends and family and have a spooktacular time. Here are some events that will have you in for treat:. Get spooky at the T.G.I.F Night Market. Stop by each vendor’s booth for free candy from 5 to 7 p.m. Enjoy free face painting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Drinks, music, and shopping opportunities will be available from 7 to 10 p.m. Free entry and free parking for a fun night the whole family will enjoy. Eat, drink, and be scary! 723 S. Harbor St., Fullerton, eventbrite.com/e/tgif-night-market-halloween-edition-tickets-172141228047.

www.orangecoast.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
HEALTH
CNN

Strong probability that the suspected remains found in a Florida park are Brian Laundrie's, family attorney says

(CNN) — The apparent human remains authorities found Wednesday in a Florida park most likely belong to Brian Laundrie, the family attorney told CNN. Authorities found a backpack and a notebook they believe belong to Laundrie, 23, near the suspected remains while they were searching in the Carlton Reserve in North Port, FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson said.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport Beach, CA
City
San Clemente, CA
City
Anaheim, CA
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
County
Orange County, CA
City
Fullerton, CA
The Hill

Bannon eyed as key link between White House, Jan. 6 riot

The Jan. 6 committee’s vote to refer former Trump strategist Steve Bannon for criminal charges is putting a spotlight on the central role he may have played in organizing the day and the extent to which he coordinated with the White House and former President Trump . As lawmakers on...
POTUS
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Party#Santa Ana Zoo#Ween
CBS News

White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11

Washington — Children aged 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy