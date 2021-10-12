Halloween Events in Orange County

Fall is the time to share with friends and family and have a spooktacular time. Here are some events that will have you in for treat:. Get spooky at the T.G.I.F Night Market. Stop by each vendor’s booth for free candy from 5 to 7 p.m. Enjoy free face painting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Drinks, music, and shopping opportunities will be available from 7 to 10 p.m. Free entry and free parking for a fun night the whole family will enjoy. Eat, drink, and be scary! 723 S. Harbor St., Fullerton, eventbrite.com/e/tgif-night-market-halloween-edition-tickets-172141228047.