Structure Fire with Citizen Fatality

The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a reported house fire last night at 1253 N. Jackson Ave. Responders were dispatched at 9:49 p.m. Oct. 11. The first fire engine arrived at 9:54 p.m., five minutes and 17 seconds after being dispatched. Firefighters arrived to find dark grey smoke coming from the eaves and flames coming from the front door. Firefighters extinguished the fire using a hose stretched through the front door.

One adult male victim was located in a bedroom immediately after knocking down the flames. The victim was pronounced dead at the fire scene. The fire was under control in 13 minutes. There is an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to the building. Five fire engines, two ladder trucks, one heavy rescue, and the breathing air unit responded with 29 total personnel.

Fire investigators with the Winston-Salem Fire Department are currently investigating the origin and cause of the fire. Autopsy results for the victim are pending. The name of the victim will not be released until positive identification has been made.

Two smoke alarms were in the house. It is not known if they were working at the time of the fire due to the amount of fire damage to the alarms.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department continues to urge residents to have working smoke alarms in their homes. There should be one on each floor of the home, one outside the bedrooms, and one in each bedroom. Check them weekly with the test button. Change batteries at least once per year. Newer sealed units do not require a battery change and should be replaced when they are 10 years old.

The department also urges citizens to sleep with their bedroom doors shut. This can buy critical time to escape or await rescue by the fire department. Due to the nature and amount of combustibles in the average home, occupants now have roughly two to three minutes to escape their house once it catches fire.