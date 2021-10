Aric Rhodes has been promoted to Senior Technical Business Analyst. The announcement was made by Tushar Shelar, Chief Information Officer. Aric joined Murphy in May 2016 and has been one of the key members of the IT Applications team. Over the years, he has transitioned from an application support role to leading independent IT projects. He has been instrumental in several big implementations like Boss Timesheets & Safety forms, several data integration & reporting projects and is currently involved with the roll out of new MurphyTrack 2.0 for our warehouse teams. Rhodes is also leading the effort of improving our business analytics platform and has developed dashboards for our Warehouse and Service teams.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO