Flagstaff, AZ

Update from FPD regarding death investigation

 9 days ago

Flagstaff Police were called to a residence in the 1500 block of South Burlington St last night around 6 pm for a report of a female not breathing. A neighbor was reported as attempting to do CPR on the victim. The first arriving Officer said there was a large amount of blood everywhere and that a gun was also at the scene. The officer also advised they had at least one person detained and needed detectives to respond. When medics arrived the woman had no pulse and was not breathing. One person was taken into custody for questioning.

