Coldplay get galactic with airy album 'Music of the Spheres'

By MARK KENNEDY
westplainsdailyquill.net
 10 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The last time Coldplay put out an album, it was like a warm embrace of Earth. This time, the British foursome has gone...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

Comments / 0

x1065.com

Coldplay reveals 'Music of the Spheres' lyrics via London billboard

If you live in London, you might've caught a sneak peek of Coldplay's upcoming album, Music of the Spheres. As flagged by the fan account @ColdplayXtra, a digital billboard recently popped up in the English capital, featuring lyrics from the unreleased Spheres song, "Biutyful." The song begins, "All I know...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

H.E.R. Announced As Special Guest For Coldplay’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ World Tour

Coldplay is hitting the road. However, this time they are bringing along H.E.R. as a special guest. Taking to Twitter, they announced the news, saying:. “Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band. We’ve been planning this tour for years, and we’re super excited to play songs from across our whole time together.”
MUSIC
musictech.net

Coldplay’s 2022 Music Of The Spheres world tour will harness audience movements to generate energy

With the release of their new Music Of The Spheres album, Coldplay has announced the dates for a 2022 world tour, and a series of sustainability initiatives that accompany it. Coldplay had previously committed to making their future tours as environmentally beneficial as possible and true to their word, the 2022 tour will be powered by 100% renewable energy. The band have also pledged to cut direct emissions by 50% compared to their 2016-17 world tour, and this time for every ticket sold, one tree will be planted.
MUSIC
musicomh.com

Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres

Coldplay have always been relatively easy targets for critical opprobrium. It comes with the territory of being one of the biggest bands in the world. And, after 20 years or so, that’s a title that Chris Martin and company can easily lay claim to. The fact remains that they’re very...
MUSIC
