CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

New York residents invited to free virtual Alzheimer’s educational conference

couriercountry.com
 7 days ago

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will host a free virtual Alzheimer’s educational conference for New York and New Jersey residents from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. The free conference is part of the organization’s 2021 national Educating America Tour. The event is open to everyone and will...

www.couriercountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

ISU researchers provide insight into Hispanic vaccination access

When Johns Hopkins’s Communivax Coalition began searching for researchers to examine access to COVID-19 vaccines in underserved populations in order to guide pandemic response efforts, Idaho State University stepped up to provide a picture of vaccination in Southeast Idaho’s rural Hispanic community. The post ISU researchers provide insight into Hispanic vaccination access appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: The most obese state in America is also the most religious

Many individuals around the world, including those in the United States, identify as religious. Although there are many different religions, the majority of them are based on the belief in a higher power. Some parts of the world are extremely religious, while others are not. Some states in the United States are more religious than others.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
hngn.com

FDA Recalls 2 Blood Pressure Medicines, Asks the Public To Stop Taking Them

The FDA conducted two drug recalls and urged the people to stop taking them and contact their doctors immediately. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Recall Batches of Its Tablets. Lupin Pharmaceuticals is recalling batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan with Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, according to the FDA. Doctors prescribe the drug to individuals with type 2 diabetes to manage hypertension, low blood pressure, and symptoms, as per MSN News.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

The #1 Reason to Smoke Medical Marijuana, Say Doctors

America has experienced a sea change in attitudes toward legalized marjiuana. Recent surveys have found that 94% of Americans support legalizing medical marijuana, along with more than half of doctors. And there's a very good reason why. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
stjohnsource.com

Human Services Issues Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT)

The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) informs the public that Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer P-EBT) will be issued to eligible school children on the following dates:. P-EBT Summer 2021 for School Children Release Dates by District. October 16 in the St. Thomas/St. John District. October 17...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Assisted Living#Afa#Nyu Langone Hospital
womenworking.com

Health Benefits of Sleeping on Your Left Side

It’s no secret that the way you sleep can impact your health. We know that getting seven to eight hours of sleep every day is essential. But did you know that which side you sleep on can also have a huge effect on your physical well-being?. According to experts, sleeping...
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Signs of Magnesium Deficiency?

Magnesium deficiency, also called hypomagnesemia, is often overlooked. In many cases, magnesium deficiency may be underdiagnosed because the symptoms generally don't show up until your magnesium levels become seriously low. Your body needs magnesium for vital bodily processes, such as muscle and nerve function, glucose levels, blood pressure, and synthesis...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
ScienceAlert

Chronic Blocked Nose? Research Links It to Changes in Brain Activity

Chronic rhinosinusitis, which causes a persistent blocked nose and headaches among other symptoms, affects 11 percent of people in the US – and recent research has found a link between the condition and changes in brain activity. The team behind the study is hoping that the link will help explain some of the other common effects of the persistent inflammation: finding it hard to focus, struggling with bouts of depression, having trouble sleeping, and dizziness. Finding a connection between the underlying disease and the neural processing happening elsewhere could be vital in understanding the chronic condition, along with efforts to find better...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Idaho Capital Sun

Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 10/18): Patients, ERs, ICUs

Editor’s note: This story will not be updated with Oct. 18’s data because of hospital reporting delays that likely resulted in inaccurate numbers. The information below is for Oct. 17. The delta-fueled surge of COVID-19 has become a sustained burden on hospitals in Idaho and the upper Mountain West. Wyoming, Idaho and Montana are now […] The post Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 10/18): Patients, ERs, ICUs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Ponca City News

Alzheimer’s Association invites Stillwater area residents to join 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on October 9

Body STILLWATER, OK, OCTOBER 6, 2021 – The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Stillwater Area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, October 9 at Couch Park in Stillwater. The party starts at 8:30 a.m., followed by the Promise Garden ceremony and walk at 10 a.m.
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy