Boston, MA

New political maps shake up legislative districts

By Christian M. Wade
Gloucester Daily Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — A state panel released new political maps for Massachusetts on Tuesday which will dramatically shake up legislative districts across the region. On Tuesday, the Legislature's Joint Committee on Redistricting released a draft of redrawn Massachusetts House and Senate districts based on the 2020 Census count. The new maps include some major changes to some legislative districts aimed at ensuring more minority representation in certain regions.

