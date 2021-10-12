CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 1.3562; (P) 1.3618; (R1) 1.3651; …. Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays neutral at this point. On the downside, break of 1.3542 minor support will suggest that rebound from 1.3410 has completed, and fall from 1.4248 is ready to resume. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for 1.3410 and below. On the upside, though, above 1.3672 will resume the rebound to 55 day EMA (now at 1.3717) first.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

USD/CHF Remains At Risk Of More Downsides

USD/CHF started a fresh decline from well above 0.9300. A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 0.9280 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD could gain pace if there is a close above 1.1650. GBP/USD is showing positive signs above 1.3750 and 1.3780. USD/CHF Technical Analysis. The US Dollar...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3800; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3705 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3995. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3615. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3525.
MARKETS
DailyFx

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Struggling to Break Above 1.38

GBP/USD continues to find it difficult to break convincingly above 1.38, which is not just providing “round number” resistance but is also where an important trendline checks in. The latest UK public sector net borrowing (PSNB) figures were better than expected in September but haven’t changed expectations of an imminent...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid Day#Usd#Gbp#Daily Pivots#Gbp Usd
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 132.74; (P) 132.96; (R1) 133.30; …. Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains on the upside for 134.11 high. Firm break there will resume larger up trend from 114.42. Next target is 61.8% projection of 121.63 to 134.11 from 127.91 at 135.62. On the downside, below 132.13 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidation first, before staging another rally.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD Update

EUR/USD: we have a confirmed sell signal for the US dollar so further gains are expected. USD/CAD: broke the August low at 1.2448 to target 1.2420/10 and eventually minor support at 1.2310/1.2290. This was yesterday’s low for the day. GBP/CAD: we have shorts at first resistance at 1.7050/70 targeting 1.7000,...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

GBP/USD: Correction Extends

The pound sterling has remained bullish since the beginning of the month. At first, it looked like a simple rebound after a collapse. As it turns out, speculative excitement fueled the sterling. The US macroeconomic data has boosted the British currency. Industrial production growth in the country slowed to 4.6%...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Elliott Wave analysis

The market has seen some bad economic data yesterday with lower US housing starts and building permits but stocks were higher anyway. Earlier today the UK CPI figures came out 3.1% vs 3.2% while covid cases are climbing higher so this is causing some setback on cable, which has been technically expected based on Elliott wave structure. As you know the market will slow down after five waves so the current pullback is normal and it can stabilize at former wave four, near 38.2%.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7427; (P) 0.7456; (R1) 0.7505; . AUD/USD rises to as high as 0.7503 so far today and intraday bias remains on the upside. Break of 0.7477 resistance indicates resumption of the rebound form 0.7105. Current development also suggest that larger decline from 0.8006 has completed. Next target is 100% projection of 0.7105 to 0.7477 from 0.7169 at 0.7541, and then 161.8% projection at 0.7771. On the downside, break of 0.7377 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Outlook on BoE Hike Rise

Buy the GBP/USD pair and add a take-profit at 1.3850. Add a stop-loss at 1.3660. Set a sell-stop at 1.3700 and a take-profit at 1.3600. Add a stop-loss at 1.3750. The GBP/USD was little changed on Tuesday morning as the market reflected on the impacts of the ongoing challenges in the global economy. The pair is trading at 1.3735, which is slightly below this week’s high of 1.3772.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Outlook: Cable Is Consolidating Under New One-Month High

Cable is consolidating under new one-month high (1.3773) in early Monday, following last week’s 0.55% advance and weekly close above double-Fibo barriers at 1.3721 (61.8% of 1.3912/1.3411) and 1.3731 (61.8% of 1.4249/1.3411) that generated bullish signal. The sentiment remains strong as hopes for BoE rate hike as early as November...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD technical analysis: Will the GBP/USD quotes continue to rise?

On the daily timeframe, GBP/USD: D1 approached the upper border of the descending channel and the 200-day moving average line. They must be broken upward before opening a position. A number of technical analysis indicators have generated signals for further growth. We do not rule out a bullish movement if GBP/USD rises above its last high and 200-day moving average line: 1.378. This level can be used as an entry point. The initial risk limitation is possible below the Parabolic signal and the last two lower fractals: 1.341. After opening a pending order, move the stop to the next fractal low following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals. Thus, we change the potential profit/loss ratio in our favor. The most cautious traders, after making a deal, can go to the four-hour chart and set a stop-loss, moving it in the direction of movement. If the price overcomes the stop level (1.341) without activating the order (1.378), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pull Back Below the 50 Day EMA

The British pound initially rally during the course of the trading session on Thursday but then turned around to show signs of exhaustion again. In fact, we ended up forming a shooting star that suggests we have a lot of volatility ahead of us. The market continues to see a lot of choppy behavior and of course we are still looking at the “death cross” as the 50 day EMA has broken below the 200 day EMA.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY outlook: GBP/JPY rises to the highest in over five years

The GBPJPY was among the top performers in early Friday’s trading, as cross accelerated higher and hit the highest level since June 2016. Fresh risk appetite pushed the dollar further down and lifted sterling against its major counterparts while yen was sold across the board. The pair was up 0.66%...
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: GBP/USD

I’m seeing a textbook retracement setup on Cable ahead of the U.S. retail sales release!. But first, here are the headlines that rocked the markets in the last trading sessions:. Fresh Market Headlines & Economic Data:. New Zealand Business NZ manufacturing index up from 39.7 to 51.4. Japanese tertiary industry...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Near-term bullish outlook remains intact

GBP/USD has regained its traction in the early European session. UK's Frost and EU's Šefčovič will discuss Northern Ireland protocol on Friday. US T-bond yields continue to impact dollar's valuation. The GBP/USD pair failed to make a daily close above 1.3700 on Thursday but buyers are not discouraged as the...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

GBP/USD: Pair Could Move Lower

Looking at GBP/USD's 4-hour chart, we can see its downward trend since the past month started to slow down after a bounce from its support at 1.341. The 2% drop during the last couple of days of September was followed by a week-long consolidation at 1.356. The road towards 1.377,...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD, capped at 1.3730, retreats below 1.3700

Pound's rally hits resistance at 1.3730 and pulls back below 1.3700. The sterling remains positive against a weaker US dollar. GBP/USD biased higher while above 1.3595. The British pound is giving away gains on Thursday’s US trading session, with the pair dropping back to levels below 1.3700 after having peaked at a three-week high at 1.3730. On daily charts, however, cable remains positive, above the top of the recent trading range, at 1.3650/70.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy