GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

On the daily timeframe, GBP/USD: D1 approached the upper border of the descending channel and the 200-day moving average line. They must be broken upward before opening a position. A number of technical analysis indicators have generated signals for further growth. We do not rule out a bullish movement if GBP/USD rises above its last high and 200-day moving average line: 1.378. This level can be used as an entry point. The initial risk limitation is possible below the Parabolic signal and the last two lower fractals: 1.341. After opening a pending order, move the stop to the next fractal low following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals. Thus, we change the potential profit/loss ratio in our favor. The most cautious traders, after making a deal, can go to the four-hour chart and set a stop-loss, moving it in the direction of movement. If the price overcomes the stop level (1.341) without activating the order (1.378), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.

3 DAYS AGO