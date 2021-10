Make like the Portuguese and have yourself a fancy tinned seafood spread. You don’t have to do much to enjoy a good tin of sardines or tuna. You could just eat the contents straight from the tin, or stick them on crackers, enlivened with some mustard or a squirt of lemon juice. But it takes only a little more effort to put together an impressive tinned fish spread worthy of a party—without even turning on the stove. Here’s how I like to do it.

