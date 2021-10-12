Lt. Col. Allen West (Ret) Let People Decide What’s Best For Them And Their Bodies When It Comes To Taking The Covid Vaccine
Lt. Col. Allen West (Ret), Texas Gubernatorial Candidate, spoke to Brian Kilmeade about being released from the hospital after contracting Covid and admitted to going for a mile and half run this morning and felt great. West was admitted to the hospital on Saturday and received monoclonal antibody infusion therapy which he said had an immediate effect in reducing his symptoms. West said after initial concerns over his oxygen levels and lungs, his oxygen levels are normal and his lungs are clear. West, despite getting Covid and not being vaccinated, still feels strongly against the government mandating the vaccine. West feels it is up to people to decide what is best for them and their bodies and the government should be pushing alternative treatments for Covid instead of only the vaccine.radionb.com
