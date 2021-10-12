Chromebooks are getting prepped for Macbook-like haptic trackpad support

This is a great moment to head over to Amazon.com, where you will find the latest M1-powered MacBook Air getting a $149 discount on its 256GB storage version with 8GB storage. In other words, you can pick one up on its Gold color variant for just $850. If you want more storage space, your best choice will also be the Gold variant, as it is the only one getting a $150 discount, but you can get the Space Gray or the Silver color options for $1,100 after receiving a $149 discount. All these models include 8GB RAM and Apple’s M1 processor under the hood. If you want more power, the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale. You can get the 256GB, 8GB RAM model for as low as $1,169 in Silver after a $130 discount. The Space Gray option with the same storage sells for $10 more, as it’s only receiving a $120 discount.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO