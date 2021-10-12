Chromebooks are getting prepped for Macbook-like haptic trackpad support
From the beginning, Chromebooks have utilized trackpads. Even the earliest Chromebook – the CR-48 – came equipped with a better-than-standard trackpad. With Apple having elevated the trackpad to new levels in their Macbooks, Google clearly wanted Chrome OS and Chromebooks to leverage the large, square capacitive touch area in the best way possible, and I’d argue that they largely succeeded in that area.chromeunboxed.com
Comments / 0