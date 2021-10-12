CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Cruz County, CA

Businesses experience second day without Power

By Jonathan Sarabia
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CfoCs_0cPBG3w100

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Some PG&E customers living on the Central Coast are still experiencing a loss of power after yesterday's planned and unplanned outages due to weather conditions.

Corralitos in Santa Cruz County is on its second day without power, impacting local small businesses.

"It didn't come back on at all yesterday," said Annie Gouskos, Manager of Big J's Pizza. "When I came down here, to the store this morning it still had not been turned on.

Big J's Pizza in Corralitos has been around for more than two decades and is one of the several businesses that lost power. They lost power Monday afternoon without notice and did not get it back until later this afternoon.

"It's getting old because this is like the sixth time that the power has gone out," Gouskos said. 'It's not just for an hour or so, it's four hours. This is the longest out of all the other times.

The pizza shop lost revenue and also had to toss out some of their food that went to waste, such as their pizza dough. Plus, when the power did return, Big J’s Pizza had to turn customers away.

"By the time I get all my dough done and clean up the waste that we have to throw out," she said. "It's gonna take hours for me to feel get back ready to be open."

Unlike Big J's Pizza, Blossoms FarmStore & Coffee Shop remained open while surrounding businesses had their doors closed. Still, it was hard for them to provide service.

"It impacts our whole little area here," said Manager Julian Hood. "It impacts us dramatically, we can't do many sales we don't have our hot espresso drinks. We can't warm up food for people and the whole general area is out of power so a lot of people just go elsewhere."

Other businesses in Corralitos said they would like to receive some sort of reimbursement or credit to their account.

According to PG&E, "Customers can always file a claim with PG&E. Typically, outages caused by extreme weather are not eligible for reimbursement, but we take a look at each claim to make a final determination.”

The post Businesses experience second day without Power appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

People in Santa Cruz Co. prepare for rain

SANTA CRUZ Co., Calif. (KION) People in the Santa Cruz County are preparing for rain to hit mountainous areas. Its been months the Central Coast has seen any significant moisture. This week, the Central Coast will be gray and damp as back to back systems move in. But people who live in the Santa Cruz The post People in Santa Cruz Co. prepare for rain appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Santa Cruz County, CA
Industry
City
Corralitos, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Business
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Pg E#Big J S Pizza
KION News Channel 5/46

Seaside approves permits for food trucks

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) More food vendors will now be allowed to set up and operate throughout the City of Seaside. The City Council voted 5-0, to allow ten food truck permits. Right now in Seaside, there are only three food trucks, but now seven more get the chance to come on board.
SEASIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy