Elevator Tech Dead After Industrial Accident At Aventura Condo

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miramar police were investigating a missing person’s case Tuesday when they say they came across a body in the bushes.
The body was found in the area of Miramar Blvd and South University Drive.
Police said they are unable to identify the body and will be waiting for an autopsy report.
Authorities said they were looking for a missing 18-year-old man, when a blood stain led them to the body.
Detectives continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A deadly shooting at a Florida City bus stop early Tuesday morning.
It happened around 4:20 a.m. near SW 3rd Avenue and W Palm Drive.
A witness said there were people waiting at a bus stop when someone pulled up and started shooting.
When Florida City police arrived they found that a woman in her 40s had been shot and killed. They contacted Miami-Dade police which took over the investigation.
Miami-Dade police said the shooting was a domestic incident.
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – On the same day the Hollywood Police Department was reeling from news of the death of officer Yandy Chirino who was shot on duty, another officer who was found dead in a car at the Broward mall in nearby Plantation.
“It has been an extremely sad day for the Hollywood Police Department,” the agency said in a statement. “One of our officers who was off duty, unexpectedly passed away. Plantation Police is handling the death investigation. No other information will be given at this time.”
Flag flies at half-staff outside the Hollywood Police Department on Oct. 18, 2021. (CBS4)
The flag outside the Hollywood Police Department is now flying at half-staff.
Officer Chirino, 28, who had been with the department since 2017, was responding Sunday night to a call about a suspicious incident near the Emerald Hills Country Club when he was shot during an altercation.
He died at nearby Memorial Regional Hospital.
The suspect, 18-year-old Jason Vanegas, is charged with armed burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed firearm violation, grand theft of a firearm, resisting arrest with violence and first-degree murder.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The family of Miya Marcano, the Broward county woman whose body was found in a wooded area near Orlando, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit for negligence against Arden Villas, the apartment complex where Miya lived and worked in central Florida.
The 19-year-old was a sophomore at Orlando’s Valencia College. She was a graduate of Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines.
Miya Marcano lived and worked at the Arden Villas apartments in Orlando where she was last seen on Sept. on Sept. 24.(Source: WESH via CNN)
The suit was filed Monday night in Orange County and lists the apartment complex, its...
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Margate police have asked for help in finding Arnisa Hunter.
They said the 35-year-old left her home early Saturday morning and hasn’t been seen since.
She was last seen wearing a colorful sundress and a backpack. Investigators said she suffers from several mental healh disorders.
Anyone who has seen her is urged to contact the police.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A bomb threat led to the evacuation of a building in Miami-Dade.
Miami-Dade police said just after 9:15 a.m. they received a report about the threat at the AT&T call center building at 444 NW 79th Avenue.
As a precaution, the building was emptied and the bomb squad was called in to search for any signs of explosives.
After a thorough search, the all-clear was given and workers were allowed to return to the building.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A family man, a protector, a hero.
These are some of the words used to describe Officer Yandy Chirino.
On Tuesday evening, the Chirino family is devastated beyond belief as they continue mourning the loss of their fallen officer, Yandy, who was just 28 years old.
Chirino died Sunday night after he was shot responding to a suspicious incident on North Hills Drive.
“It’s just a devastating day that won’t go away. It’s going to be a nightmare for them,” says Rod Skirvin, President of the Broward County Police Benevolent Association.
Skirvin was at the hospital...
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The body of fallen Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino was escorted from Memorial Regional Hospital to the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday were dozens of police officers from several different departments and Broward sheriff’s deputies were on hand to honor him.
Chirino was shot Sunday night when he and fellow officers responded to a suspicious person call in the 4000 block of North Hills Drive. According to the call, a person on a bicycle was pulling on vehicle door handles and attempting to break into them.
Hollywood police Office Yandy Chirino died after being shot in the...
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Accused cop killer Jason Banegas claimed he was trying to shoot and kill himself in a fatal struggle with officer Yandy Chirino, according to the arrest affidavit.
On Tuesday evening, a vigil was held at Hollywood Police Headquarters.
The parents of slain officer Yandy Chirino were joined by the police chief and hundreds of other mourners.
Banegas, 18, is accused of shooting and killing Chirino late Sunday.
Banegas was ordered to stay in jail without bond on Tuesday morning.
Jason Banegas (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office)
In his first appearance, we learned Banegas was released from jail in Miami-Dade County about...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sunny Isles police said they found the body of man who was thrown off a bridge on Friday night.
Authorities said the driver was westbound on 163rd Street bridge when he apparently experienced engine trouble. He stopped, at approximately 10:50 p.m., opened the rear engine compartment and was struck by another vehicle.
He was thrown off the bridge and police said he presumably ended up in the water.
The driver of the other vehicle remained on the scene.
The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach Police said one person died early Saturday morning after a single-vehicle traffic crash.
Police said it happened at around 4:45 a.m. on the southbound ramp of the eastbound Julia Tuttle Causeway to Alton Road when the vehicle lost control and drove off the roadway.
Authorities said that the driver, who was the sole occupant, died on the scene.
Police did not identify the person who died.
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The suspect in the murder of Hollywood police officer Yandy Chirino was transferred from the police department to the Broward County Jail on Monday evening.
Wearing a white jumpsuit and mask, Jason Banegas, 18-years-old, was walked out of the police department around 7:45 p.m. and placed into a patrol car in front of the media.
WATCH: Perp Walk
“He has an extensive arrest history and will be charged with the following, armed burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed firearm violation, grand theft of a firearm, resisting with violence, and first-degree murder,” said Police Chief Chris...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after threats were made online against three Fort Lauderdale schools.
Police said they were aware of the threatening social media posts circulating concerning school safety at Dillard High, Stranahan High, and William Dandy Middle.
“We are actively investigating these threats and we will also have an increased presence in and around each school throughout the day as a precaution,” said department spokesperson Casey Liening in a statement.
A threat was also made against Miramar High and also reportedly against Coral Glades High School in Coral Springs.
The Broward school district said the threats were made over the weekend.
“For one of these incidents, a student was arrested by law enforcement. We want to assure our families and community that all threats, including social media posts of a threatening nature, made towards any staff and students are taken seriously and will be thoroughly investigated,” the district said in a statement.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The almost 120 residents evacuated when a gas explosion rocked their apartment complex are now back in their homes. And, one of them recounted the moments he heard the blast.
“I thought it was a truck, a semi that hit on the street,” said the resident that lived close to one of the exploded units. “I heard a loud bang that shock the whole building and then when I came out, I saw the whole front of the second floor and the third floor blew up,” added the resident who did not want to be identified.
According to Miami-Dade Fire...
LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – A woman in Lauderhill died early Friday morning due to a fire inside her townhouse.
According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, the fire broke out in the townhouse in the 2200 block of Northwest 55th Terrace.
#LFD units o/s #workingfire 2211 NW 55 Ter. One person pulled from the fire and transported in critical condition to @BrowardHealth Medical Center. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/RwAPgnbWuq
— LauderhillFDOpsChief (@LHFireOPSChief) October 15, 2021
The woman was pulled from the fire and transported to Broward Health in critical condition but she died at the hospital.
U/D: Unfortunately the victim that was pulled from the fire passed away at the hospital. One dog was also found deceased. Firefighters were able to rescue a kitten. #BreakingNews @LauderhillFDPIO pic.twitter.com/e8NrbGTzsf
— LauderhillFDOpsChief (@LHFireOPSChief) October 15, 2021
Lauderhill Fire Rescue said a dog also died in the fire, but they did rescue a kitten.
CBS4 News was also told several families have been displaced. Three of them are getting help from the Red Cross.
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A South Plantation High School tenth grader was arrested after he reportedly made online threats against Miramar High School.
According to police, on Saturday they were contacted by someone who was in a group chat with friends who said they all received a disturbing private text from an unknown sender.
“Hello Miramar students and staff and principal me and my best abt to shoot Miramar high school up Monday morning anyone we see in the hallways we going to shoot yo (expletive) until we get in trouble,” read part of the text.
Police contacted the text provider TextMe who...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a double shooting in Northwest Miami.
Police said two people were shot in the area of the 2100 block of NW 73rd Street by an unknown shooter who fled on foot.
Authorities said both victims are alive, but did not release the condition of the victims.
Neighbors say multiple shots were fired.
The grandmother of one of the victims says he was sitting in the porch with his dog talking to his kids and that’s when a white car came by and shot him.
His grandmother says he was hit on the neck and was taken to a nearby hospital.
The 22-year-old lives in the home with his mother and brothers.
“I am out of retirement. They want to be thugs. I am one of the original thugs. So, I am coming out of retirement. That is what is going through my head right now. I just pray my grandson be OK.”
The condition of the victims is unknown.
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) — A Broward judge ordered convicted murderer Eric Pierson behind bars with no bond on Monday after his weekend arrest for the murder of 33-year-old Erika Verdecia, whose body was found in a canal after being missing for three weeks.
Pierson has confessed to Sunrise Police that he killed Verdecia, a single mom. The no bond decision came as no surprise, but Verdecia’s family wants to know why he had not been kept behind bars to serve out prior convictions.
Erika Verdecia (Source: Sunrise Police)
“There should be no bond ever after he has committed second-degree murder,” Verdecia’s mother Carmen said.
Pierson...
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Sunrise police have made an arrest and recovered the body of Erika Verdecia who was reported missing last month.
Verdecia, 33, was last seen on September 24th in the area of 8200 Sunset Strip. Her mother Carmen reported her missing on September 28th.
At the time, police said Verdecia was the mother of a young daughter and her disappearing was completely out of character.
Carmen Verdecia reached out on social media for any information on her daughter and discovered that Erika was with Eric Pierson when he was stopped by police on September 25th.
Erika Verdecia (Source: Sunrise...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Doral police have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
New Jersey resident Thomas Graham, 37, flew to Miami on October 5th.
He hasn’t been seen or heard from since October 8th. Graham was last seen in the area of NW 12th Street and 84th Avenue in Doral.
Police believe he may be in danger. Anyone with information is asked to call Doral Police.
