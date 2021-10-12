CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Combined Drug Targeting of p53-dependent and -independent Pathways Depletes Myelofibrosis Hematopoietic Stem/Progenitor Cells

By Min Lu
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent therapy for myelofibrosis (MF) results in a limited prolongation of patient survival. In order to improve treatment outcomes, we developed a strategy to effectively deplete MF hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs). In the present study, an imipridone, ONC201, was combined with RG7112, an antagonist of MDM2, a p53 negative regulator, to...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

New study provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection

A new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection linked to low temperatures and humidity, much like seasonal influenza. The results, published in Nature Computational Science, also support the considerable contribution of airborne SARS-CoV-2 transmission and the need to shift to measures that promote "air hygiene."
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

A peptide-drug conjugate that targets the acidic environment of cancer cells may improve the efficacy of immunotherapy

A peptide-drug conjugate that targets the acidic environment of cancer cells enhanced the efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors in preclinical cancer models, according to results presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, held October 7-10, 2021. Immune checkpoint inhibitors are commonly combined with chemotherapy,...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study: Nutrient-regulated hormone alters stem cell function

A new study from the lab of University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Director Mark Evers, M.D., demonstrates the critical role of the hormone neurotensin in cell proliferation and stem cell function in the small intestine. Recently published in Cellular and Molecular Gastroenterology and Hepatology, the study highlights two different functions...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Innovative Experiment Reveals the Complex Dynamics of Stem Cell Tethers and Slings

Molecules move within elongated protrusions to help stabilize migrating cells inside the bloodstream. An innovative experiment design shows, in real time and at the scale of a single molecule, how stem cells slow their rolling inside the circulatory system by growing long tethers that attach to the inner surfaces of blood vessels. The strategy could help researchers to improve stem cell transplantations and to find new treatments for metastasizing cancers.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Approved Drug#Drugs#Progenitor#Onc201#Tnf#P53 Dependent#Mpn#Calr#Thrombopoietin#Mpl
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify stem cell population key for bone regeneration

Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are thought to have great potential in the field of regenerative medicine, which has the aim of restoring damaged tissues. However, not much was known about in vivo plasticity of them—until now. Researchers have identified a subpopulation of MSCs that promote the healing of bone fractures and show an enhanced ability to differentiate into various cell types.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Neural Network Helps Predict New Drug Combinations To Fight COVID-19

Deep learning identifies synergistic drug blends for treating viruses like SARS-CoV-2. The existential threat of Covid-19 has highlighted an acute need to develop working therapeutics against emerging health concerns. One of the luxuries deep learning has afforded us is the ability to modify the landscape as it unfolds — so long as we can keep up with the viral threat, and access the right data.
SCIENCE
spectrumnews.org

Spotted around the web: Acetaminophen, exome sequencing, stem cells controversy

People with FOXP1 syndrome, which is characterized by intellectual disability and developmental delay, may also have autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and anxiety. Molecular Autism. Twin pairs in which one twin is autistic had more obstetric complications than non-autistic twin pairs, according to a new meta-analysis, although complicated births and...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Nerve repair, with help from stem cells

A new approach to repairing peripheral nerves marries the regenerating power of gingiva-derived mesenchymal stem cells with a biological scaffold to enable the functional recovery of nerves following a facial injury, according to a study by a cross-disciplinary team from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine and Perelman School of Medicine.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cancer
UPI News

Report links 20 cases of bacterial infection to unapproved stem cell therapies

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Twenty people who used umbilical cord blood-derived products marketed as stem cell therapies at clinics across the United States developed serious bacterial infections, a report published Thursday by JAMA Network Open found. Those with infections received Liveyon-branded products between August 2017 and September 2018 at clinics...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

p107 mediated mitochondrial function controls muscle stem cell proliferative fates

Muscle diseases and aging are associated with impaired myogenic stem cell self-renewal and fewer proliferating progenitors (MPs). Importantly, distinct metabolic states induced by glycolysis or oxidative phosphorylation have been connected to MP proliferation and differentiation. However, how these energy-provisioning mechanisms cooperate remain obscure. Herein, we describe a mechanism by which mitochondrial-localized transcriptional co-repressor p107 regulates MP proliferation. We show p107 directly interacts with the mitochondrial DNA, repressing mitochondrial-encoded gene transcription. This reduces ATP production by limiting electron transport chain complex formation. ATP output, controlled by the mitochondrial function of p107, is directly associated with the cell cycle rate. Sirt1 activity, dependent on the cytoplasmic glycolysis product NAD+, directly interacts with p107, impeding its mitochondrial localization. The metabolic control of MP proliferation, driven by p107 mitochondrial function, establishes a cell cycle paradigm that might extend to other dividing cell types.
MedicalXpress

Stem cells and their role in lung transplant rejection

A lung transplant can mean the difference between life and death for people with diseases such as pulmonary fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and even severe COVID-19. Yet, recipients of donor lungs must take daily medications to stave off damage caused by their own immune system, which attacks the organs it recognizes as foreign—a process known as rejection.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

p53-dependent induction of P2X7 on hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells regulates hematopoietic response to genotoxic stress

Stem and progenitor cells are the main mediators of tissue renewal and repair, both under homeostatic conditions and in response to physiological stress and injury. Hematopoietic system is responsible for the regeneration of blood and immune cells and is maintained by bone marrow-resident hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs). Hematopoietic system is particularly susceptible to injury in response to genotoxic stress, resulting in the risk of bone marrow failure and secondary malignancies in cancer patients undergoing radiotherapy. Here we analyze the in vivo transcriptional response of HSPCs to genotoxic stress in a mouse whole-body irradiation model and, together with p53 ChIP-Seq and studies in p53-knockout (p53KO) mice, characterize the p53-dependent and p53-independent branches of this transcriptional response. Our work demonstrates the p53-independent induction of inflammatory transcriptional signatures in HSPCs in response to genotoxic stress and identifies multiple novel p53-target genes induced in HSPCs in response to whole-body irradiation. In particular, we establish the direct p53-mediated induction of P2X7 expression on HSCs and HSPCs in response to genotoxic stress. We further demonstrate the role of P2X7 in hematopoietic response to acute genotoxic stress, with P2X7 deficiency significantly extending mouse survival in irradiation-induced hematopoietic failure. We also demonstrate the role of P2X7 in the context of long-term HSC regenerative fitness following sublethal irradiation. Overall our studies provide important insights into the mechanisms of HSC response to genotoxic stress and further suggest P2X7 as a target for pharmacological modulation of HSC fitness and hematopoietic response to genotoxic injury.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Omission of day +11 methotrexate dose and allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation outcomes: results of a systematic review/meta-analysis

Allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT) is potentially curative for patients with malignant and benign hematologic conditions. Graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) is a known complication of allo-HCT that results in significant morbidity and mortality. A common GVHD prophylaxis strategy combines a calcineurin inhibitor with methotrexate. When mucositis and organ toxicity develop, the day +11 dose is frequently omitted to limit further organ damage. The potential impact of this practice on allo-HCT outcomes is unclear as published data show conflicting results. Thus, we performed a systematic review/meta-analysis of the available literature to assess the impact of omitting day +11 methotrexate on allo-HCT recipients. Data were extracted in relation to benefits (overall survival [OS], progression-free survival [PFS]) and harms (acute and chronic GVHD, non-relapse mortality [NRM], and relapse). Pooled OS rate favored those who received day +11 methotrexate vs. those who did not (HR"‰="‰1.21; 95% CI"‰="‰1.02"“1.43; p"‰="‰0.03). There was no significant difference in pooled rates of PFS (HR"‰="‰0.96; 95% CI"‰="‰0.60"“1.52; p"‰="‰0.85), acute GVHD (HR"‰="‰1.03; 95% CI"‰="‰0.35"“2.98; p"‰="‰0.96), chronic GVHD (HR"‰="‰0.83; 95% CI"‰="‰0.44"“1.57; p"‰="‰0.57), NRM (HR"‰="‰0.86; 95% CI"‰="‰0.67"“1.11; p"‰="‰0.25), and relapse (HR"‰="‰0.97; 95% CI"‰="‰0.75"“1.26; p"‰="‰0.83) between the two groups. Large prospective multicenter studies are needed to better define the significance of day +11 methotrexate omission.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Targeted clearance of senescent cells using an antibody-drug conjugate against a specific membrane marker

A wide range of diseases have been shown to be influenced by the accumulation of senescent cells, from fibrosis to diabetes, cancer, Alzheimer's and other age-related pathologies. Consistent with this, clearance of senescent cells can prolong healthspan and lifespan in in vivo models. This provided a rationale for developing a new class of drugs, called senolytics, designed to selectively eliminate senescent cells in human tissues. The senolytics tested so far lack specificity and have significant off-target effects, suggesting that a targeted approach could be more clinically relevant. Here, we propose to use an extracellular epitope of B2M, a recently identified membrane marker of senescence, as a target for the specific delivery of toxic drugs into senescent cells. We show that an antibody"“drug conjugate (ADC) against B2M clears senescent cells by releasing duocarmycin into them, while an isotype control ADC was not toxic for these cells. This effect was dependent on p53 expression and therefore more evident in stress-induced senescence. Non-senescent cells were not affected by either antibody, confirming the specificity of the treatment. Our results provide a proof-of-principle assessment of a novel approach for the specific elimination of senescent cells using a second generation targeted senolytic against proteins of their surfaceome, which could have clinical applications in pathological ageing and associated diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN)

Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm (BPDCN) is an aggressive hematological malignancy; however, some patients achieve durable remission with allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT). We report on all 17 patients with BPDCN who underwent allo-HCT at our center between 2000 and 2020. The median age was 39 (18"“67) years. All (n"‰="‰16, 94%), except one patient, had systemic disease involving bone marrow and/or other organs. Ten patients (59%) were in first complete remission (CR1) at allo-HCT. The donor source was matched related or unrelated in ten (59%) and alternate donor in seven (41%) patients. Five (31%) patients developed acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), all grade I-II. The cumulative incidence (CI) of chronic GVHD at five-year was 34%. The CI of non-relapse mortality at one-year was 29%. Progression-free survival (PFS) rates at two-year and five-year were 49% (95% CI"‰="‰22"“71%) and 39% (95% CI"‰="‰14"“64%), respectively. The two-year and five-year overall survival (OS) rates were 65% (95% CI"‰="‰38"“82%) and 40% (95% CI"‰="‰12"“68%), respectively. The five-year rate for both PFS and OS was 80% in CR1 patients versus 0% in patients not in CR1. In conclusion, allo-HCT provides long-lasting remissions in BPDCN patients, particularly when performed in CR1.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about stem cell therapy and non-small cell lung cancer

Experts are looking at the potential of stem cell therapy in developing new therapies aimed at conditions that do not respond well to treatment, such as non-small cell lung cancer. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is one of the two main types of lung cancer. Evidence suggests that roughly. 80–85%...
CANCER
Nature.com

A non-interventional study of microcirculation dynamics in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation survivors compared to controls: evidence of impaired microvascular response regardless of conventional cardiovascular risk factors

Allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (alloHCT) survivors have been recently recognized as patients at increased cardiovascular risk. We hypothesized that vascular function remains impaired in alloHCT survivors free of graft-versus-host-disease or relapse. We enrolled consecutive adult alloHCT survivors and non-HCT control individuals (January 2019"“March 2020), matched for traditional cardiovascular risk factors. Microvascular dysfunction was dynamically assessed in real time by Laser Speckle Contrast Analysis (LASCA). Carotid-femoral pulse-wave velocity (PWV) and carotid intima media thickness (IMT) were assessed as surrogate markers of cardiovascular disease. We studied 75 patients after a median of 3.2 (range 2.1"“4.9) years from alloHCT, who had suffered from grade 2 to 3 acute (20%) and/or moderate/severe chronic GVHD (42%), and 75 controls. Although traditional cardiovascular risk factors and surrogate markers of cardiovascular disease did not differ between groups, alloHCT survivors showed significantly impaired microvascular function (baseline and peak flux, time to peak, base to peak and base to occlusion change). LASCA indices were also independently associated with alloHCT. Our study shows for the first-time impaired microcirculation dynamics in alloHCT survivors, independently of cardiovascular risk factors. Additional studies are needed to address the role of novel markers in cardiovascular risk prediction, along with effects of disease type, phase, and pre-transplant treatments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
clevelandclinic.org

Intrathecally Delivered Enhanced Stem Cells Show Promise in Progressive MS

A phase 2 multisite study involving intrathecal injections of autologous mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) enhanced to secrete neurotrophic factors (NTFs) demonstrated safety and preliminary evidence of efficacy in patients with either primary or secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). Study findings were presented by principal investigator Jeffrey Cohen, MD, at the 2021 digital congress of ECTRIMS (European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis).
CLEVELAND, OH
Nature.com

Outcomes of third allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in relapsed/refractory acute leukemia after a second transplantation

Relapsed acute leukemia after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT) is associated with poor prognosis. In a subset of patients, durable remissions can be achieved with a second allo-HSCT (allo-HSCT2). However, many patients experience relapse after allo-HSCT2 and they may be considered for a third allo-HSCT (allo-HSCT3). Nevertheless, the benefit of allo-HSCT3 remains unconfirmed. Thus, herein a retrospective analysis of 253 allo-HSCT3s in patients with relapsed/refractory acute leukemia was carried out. In total, 29 (11.5%) survived at a median follow-up of 794 days (range: 87–4 619). The 3-year leukemia-free survival and overall survival (OS) rates were 9.7% and 10.9%, respectively. Patients who maintained remission for ≥2 years after allo-HSCT2 had a significantly better 3-year OS (35.8%) than those who experienced early relapse (<1 year, 7.8%; 1–2 years, 14.0%; P = 0.004). Complete remission at allo-HSCT3, performance status score of 0–1 at allo-HSCT3, grade I acute graft-versus-host disease after allo-HSCT2, and relapse ≥2 years after allo-HSCT2 were associated with better survival in patients who received allo-HSCT3. The prognosis after allo-HSCT3 in patients with relapsed/refractory acute leukemia is generally unfavorable. However, given the lack of alternative treatment options, allo-HSCT3 may be considered in a group of patients.
CANCER
NIH Director's Blog

Antibody treatment for MIS-C works by depleting inflammatory immune cells

Intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) — a common treatment for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) — likely works by depleting immune cells called neutrophils, according to a recent study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). MIS-C is a rare condition that usually affects school-age children who initially had only mild COVID-19 symptoms or no symptoms at all. The researchers also found that IVIG works in a similar manner for treating Kawasaki disease, another rare inflammatory condition that affects children and shares symptoms with MIS-C. The findings are published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy