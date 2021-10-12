Clark alum helps scare up memories of landmark Worcester retailer
Alex Turgeon ’16, MBA ’17, is helping bring one of Worcester’s most iconic landmarks back from the dead. Halloween Outlet was a city staple for nearly 30 years before the business closed its doors in 2018. Known for its spooky animatronics and handmade masks, the store and its online retailer and mail-order counterpart, Fright Catalog, were well known throughout Worcester County and beyond. So when founder Mark Arvanigian approached Turgeon about reviving and redesigning the brand, he couldn’t turn down the challenge.clarknow.clarku.edu
