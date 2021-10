I’d say he went the extra mile. There are a lot of wrestlers in the world today and only a handful of them really get to stand out. Some of them are willing to do whatever it takes to make their company look good and it shows quite a bit. You do not get to see that kind of dedication very often, and now one of the most well known for it is showcasing himself outside of the ring as well.

WWE ・ 7 DAYS AGO