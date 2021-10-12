CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

Anthem, Providence tap Vim for value-based care platform deployment

By Mallory Hackett
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthem Blue Cross and Providence St. Joseph Health System are building out their value-based care program through a new partnership with Vim, the maker of a tech platform that connects payers and providers. Vim's platform integrates into hospitals' existing electronic health records to give providers access to workflow applications...

www.healthcarefinancenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Chicago Tribune

Amita Health splitting up, as organizations decide to go separate ways

The organizations behind Amita Health, one of the largest hospital systems in Illinois, have decided to go their separate ways, splitting the system. AdventHealth and Ascension have decided to unwind the partnership under which they’ve been operating Amita Health, which has 19 hospitals in Illinois. Some of the hospitals will operate under AdventHealth and others under Ascension. “Leaders of ...
CHICAGO, IL
mhealthintelligence.com

Value-Based Care Model Helps Secure Telehealth as a Constant

- Telehealth adoption skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and patients have discovered just how convenient virtual visits can be. This convenience, combined with the shift to value-based payment models, may cement telehealth as the preferred approach for healthcare delivery, according to a Polsinelli white paper. Telehealth has helped improve access...
HEALTH
Modern Healthcare

CMMI official pushes for more participation in value-based care models

The Biden administration hopes to increase participation in alternative payment models as a way to save the government money and improve care for beneficiaries, a senior official said Wednesday. Purva Rawal, chief strategy officer for the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, speaking at the Better Medicare Alliance conference, said...
U.S. POLITICS
prweek.com

EmblemHealth calls on healthcare PR to educate consumers on value-based care

NEW YORK: EmblemHealth has found that people in the healthcare sector and policymakers commonly refer to “value-based care.”. This model shifts healthcare reimbursements from fee-for-service payments, which focus on volume of services, to payments for patients’ outcome or quality of care. It emphasizes prevention, early intervention and managing care. Following the enactment of the Affordable Care Act in 2010, this system gained greater traction.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Business
Providence, RI
Health
City
Providence, RI
stateofreform.com

Promoting high quality health care: updates from DMAS’ Office of Value-Based Purchasing

As the Department of Medical Assistance Services (DMAS) continues to adjust to an influx of new beneficiaries throughout the pandemic, the Commonwealth’s Medicaid program leadership is driving conversations on value-based purchasing models of care to improve health outcomes and affordability. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care...
HEALTH SERVICES
AMA

Uncovering the true value of telehealth to improve care outcomes

The COVID-19 pandemic may have pushed the health care community to expand use of telehealth and other digital health technologies, but AMA research points to a positive and permanent outcome—to better care and increased value. AMA researchers Meg Barron, and Vimal K. Mishra, MD, presented their research findings on digital...
HEALTH
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

UnitedHealthcare and Optum launch virtual-first health plan design

Major insurer UnitedHealthcare has unveiled a new virtual-first health plan dubbed NavigateNOW, developed in conjunction with sister company Optum, which promises a more integrated approach to both virtual and in-person care. The new health plan opens up the possibility for eligible UHC members to receive various types of care, including...
HEALTH
bizjournals

Former CareSource exec tapped for key role with one of Ohio's newest managed care providers

One of the newest managed care providers serving Ohio's revamped Medicaid program has selected a former CareSource executive for a key leadership role. AmeriHealth Caritas has appointed Mark Grippi as market president of AmeriHealth Caritas Ohio, the company's statewide Medicaid plan. In his new role, Grippi will be responsible for the plan’s strategic direction, growth and leadership.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vim#Electronic Health Records#Health Care Providers#Anthem Blue Cross#Vivity Health Plan
eturbonews.com

Babylon signs new agreements to bring global managed lives to some 350k, including 250k value based care lives

Babylon today outlined its ongoing momentum, announcing a further c.135k lives will have access to its value-based care offering across the US and UK through its expansion to additional US states, Georgia and Mississippi, and further growth across California. This means that through a combination of its value-based care model, Babylon 360 and its work in primary care, Babylon will be managing c. 350k lives globally, including 105k NHS GP at Hand lives, by the start of 2022. Babylon reiterated 2021 and 2022 revenue guidance on September 15, 2021.
HEALTH SERVICES
KevinMD.com

To “fix” health care delivery, turn to a value-based health care system

With over two-thirds of the public believing that health care should be a top policy priority, there is no debating the importance of “fixing” our health care delivery system. On one extreme of the aisle, there is a growing chorus in support for “Medicare-for-all,” a single-payer, government-funded approach estimated by two independent studies from both liberal– and conservative-leaning institutes to cost about $32 trillion over the next 10 years. On the other side of the political spectrum sits an approach focused on individuality (e.g., the inclusion of health savings accounts [HSAs]), competition, and limited government intervention and financial support for all citizens regardless of socioeconomic standing; the most recent proposed plan, the American Healthcare Act of 2017, was estimated by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) to reduce federal deficits by $119 billion over 10 years but lead to an estimated increase of 23 uninsured million Americans by 2026. In between these two approaches rest the remaining health care policy proposals, none of which have garnered widespread support within their own political party, let alone across party lines. America needs a health care policy solution. The true – and lasting – solution? A value-based health care system.
HEALTH SERVICES
Post-Star

As COVID surges, health care providers look to adapt

Hudson Headwaters Health Network is in the process of rescheduling annual doctor visits and redirecting resources to its urgent care centers to address a growing need for acute care services fueled, in large part, by the surge of COVID-19 cases brought on by the highly transmissible delta variant. In an...
GLENS FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
beckershospitalreview.com

1 in 4 consumers know what 'value-based care' means, survey says

A recent survey conducted by Dynata for EmblemHealth found that only 1 in 4 American consumers knew what "value-based care" was. Of those consumers who knew what value-based care was (approximately 250 of about 1,000 surveyed), only a quarter could accurately define it, according to an Oct. 12 news release.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

NOVO Health’s independent providers take advantage of new cloud-based Epic EHR installation to fuel innovation and better patient care

APPLETON, Wis. - Patients will have access to a wider range of high-quality physicians and health care providers thanks to a health records implementation launched by NOVO Health Technology Group, Focus Solutions and Medix Technology. NOVO Health, through its subsidiary NOVO Health Technology Group, entered into an agreement with Epic...
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Nemours Children’s Selects Innovaccer Health Cloud to Support Value-Based Whole-Person Care

– Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, announced a partnership with Nemours Children’s Health, one of the nation’s largest clinically integrated pediatric health systems, to create a unified data platform designed to accelerate Nemours’ mission to transform children’s health through a holistic care model. – The partnership will integrate and...
HEALTH SERVICES
AlleyWatch

Stellar Health Raises $60M+ to Power Value-Based Care with Technology

There’s been a growing movement towards outcome-based healthcare payments as value-based care moves to the forefront of the discussion on how to contain ballooning healthcare costs. However, implementing true value-based healthcare is a challenge. In order for care teams to be incentivized to understand the full extent of a patient’s condition to provide comprehensive care plans, they need to track various records across disparate sources, introducing a logistical hurdle in terms of workflow. Stellar Health is a point-of-care platform that provides practitioners with an actionable checklist of recommended actions to improve patient outcomes and compliance based on clinical and behavioral data, broken into simple steps. The platform also includes an analytics suite and structured incentive payment program, both of which are designed to meet the needs of payors, providers, and healthcare systems by ensuring that providers are providing optimal care and being compensated for such while payors can rest assured that costs are contained and patient outcomes are optimized. Stellar currently has over 60+ collaborations, covering 300K patients across 20 states.
beckershospitalreview.com

Anthem Blue Cross, Providence St. Joseph employ value-based tech infrastructure

Anthem Blue Cross is employing a new digital infrastructure for its relationship with Renton, Wa.-based Providence St. Joseph Health System. Orchestrated by Vim, the new infrastructure features digital scheduling, quality gap monitoring and more to smooth the payer-provider relationship, according to an Oct. 12 news release. The partnership will build...
WCBD Count on 2

Fetter Health Care Network extends CCSD partnership, providing school-based health care services to families

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Health Care will now provide health care services to families of Lowcountry students attending five local schools. For the 2021-2022 school year, Fetter will offer services including pediatric and adult primary care, dental services, health screening, immunizations, sports physicals, case management, specialist referral, and behavioral health services. Mobile medical units […]
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy