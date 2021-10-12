Associate Professor Lisa Buchanan co-authors article on preservice teaching of immigration, refugee experiences

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University received $3 million in state funds to endow three new research professorships, creating new research positions to study the brain health of African Americans, predictive analytics and cybersecurity engineering. The endowed professorships are the first in the Morgan’s 154-year history, the university said. In a statement, Morgan State University president David K. Wilson said the positions will help the university contribute to developing areas in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM. “This is a significant first for our university, placing us in an advantageous position not only to build for our future but to ensure there...

COLLEGES ・ 19 HOURS AGO