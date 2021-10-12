Associate Professor Lisa Buchanan co-authors article on preservice teaching of immigration, refugee experiences
Lisa Buchanan, associate professor of education in the Dr. Jo Watts Williams School of Education, recently co-authored a qualitative research study on how preservice teachers analyze documentaries about immigration and refugee experiences. Buchanan joined co-authors Jeremy Hilburn from UNC Wilmington and Wayne Journell from UNC Greensboro, in using three documentaries...www.elon.edu
