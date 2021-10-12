Missoula Man Threatened People with a “Sword” and Knives on North Reserve

You may have heard the saying "Good fences make for good neighbors." But not everyone wants to have the entire perimeter of their house fenced. I have recently been looking to confront a neighbor about the large amount of "land mines" (a.k.a dog poo.) that one of his many dogs has been leaving on my property. One of the few parts of my property that is not fenced. With the leaves falling and the threat of snow showers, I would like it if the neighbor did what is right and picks it up. If not, I will be forced to clean it up and somehow resist the urge to dump it all in his yard.

MONTANA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO