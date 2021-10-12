CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula Man Threatened People with a “Sword” and Knives on North Reserve

By Nick Chrestenson
 8 days ago
On Saturday, 911 received multiple calls about a male carrying knives and threatening people. The first caller reported that she had seen a male in the far end of the parking lot in the 2600 block of North Reserve Street. When he saw her, he made a 90 degree turn and started walking straight towards her. The female said she ran to her car, got in, and locked the doors. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.

