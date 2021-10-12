CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Best Buy's New $200/Yr Membership Locks PS5, Hot Holiday Items Behind Membership

By Posted by BeauHD
News Slashdot
 7 days ago

If you're still searching for a PS5 and are a Best Buy customer, your ship may have just come in -- that is, if you're willing to spend an extra $200 a year for access. That's because the big-box electronics retailer is locking stock of in-demand holiday items like Sony's console behind membership of its new Totaltech program. The expensive customer service package was recently rolled out nationwide. The $200 annual service -- which has benefits like round-the-clock tech support, up to two years of protection on Best Buy purchases (including AppleCare+ insurance, which can cost $200 on its own), and member discounted prices -- is throwing in exclusive access to "the season's hardest-to-find products" as a bonus perk for the holidays, the company said in a statement. The Best Buy retail site had the $500 disc drive model PS5s available for Totaltech members to buy Monday morning, with the consoles gated behind an "exclusive access event" paywall. Instead of selling out instantly, its stock lasted between 90 minutes and two hours -- a relatively glacial sales pace compared to the insane demand for the hardware that consumers have faced since it hit stores last November.

news.slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Sony opens registration to buy a PS5 for the holidays

The PlayStation 5 is almost a year old, and it continues to sell out within minutes. PS5 restocks are the only chance people have to get this hot console, but Sony has a new system to help fans buy a PS5. Sony opened up registrations to buy a PS5 on...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

🚨 Amazon early Black Friday deals start now! Here's how to find them 🚨

Amazon recently announced all the details surrounding its big holiday sales. What’s more, all of Amazon’s big plans in the run-up to Black Friday have been revealed. We’ll save you from the suspense: all of the early Amazon Black Friday deals are crazy. And they’re available right now! Amazon is known for running fantastic deals each year in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. But we can’t recall the retail giant ever running deals this good so far ahead of the holidays. You really have to see them to believe them. Lucky for you, we’re going to show you...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Buy#A Best#Totaltech#Applecare#Faq
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
ELECTRONICS
WGAU

Black Friday 2021: Best Buy, Target, others announce early holiday sales

Stores are preparing for a busy holiday season, so they’re not even waiting for the traditional start of the shopping season to get here. Industry experts, you may want to focus on in-store shopping instead of doing all your shopping online because of slower mail service and supply chain issues, Good Morning America reported.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
SlashGear

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max goes on sale today

Amazon is expanding its Fire TV range, with the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max going on sale today as the new flagship of the easily-installed streaming devices. Billed as the most powerful Fire TV Stick so far when Amazon revealed it last month, it supports WiFi 6 connectivity along with 4K HDR10+ streaming, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, with easy wireless surround sound options for those with select Echo smart speakers.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Black Friday mattress deals 2021: When does the sale start and what discounts can we expect?

Black Friday – the biggest shopping event of the year – is fast approaching, with the annual shopping bonanza seeing all our favourite retailers slashing their prices across tech, beauty, fashion, toys, home appliances and much more.Once a one-day in-store event in the US that marked the beginning of the Christmas shopping season, the sale was first brought to the UK by Amazon in 2010. Ever since, the number of participating retailers has increased, with the deals getting bigger and the sales starting earlier. Now, Black Friday spans an entire weekend before concluding on Cyber Monday.As it’s the perfect time...
SHOPPING
howtogeek.com

Best Buy Puts PS5 Purchases Behind a Paywall

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digitial Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
VIDEO GAMES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Best Buy rolls out new tech support membership nationally

Just in time for the holidays, Best Buy has rolled out a new $200 membership for customers across the country that will not only offer tech support and waived delivery fees but also exclusive access to some of the holiday season's hardest-to-find products. Best Buy tested the membership with a...
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

Best Buy’s new members program offers access to hard-to-find items

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. It’s been a rough year for people who have been on the hunt for a PlayStation 5, an Xbox Series X, or the latest and greatest graphics card. But a new membership program from Best Buy could greatly increase the odds of getting your hands on difficult-to-find products.
RETAIL
cepro.com

Best Buy Takes $199 Totaltech Membership Nationwide, Adds Exclusive Access to Holiday Products

Best Buy (Nasdaq: BBY) is taking its $199.99-per-yeaer Totaltech membership program nationwide with enhanced benefits, including 10% discounts for custom installation and exclusive access to “hard-to-get” products during the holiday season. The new membership also includes unlimited Geek Squad support and access, 24/7 VIP service and special member pricing. This...
SHOPPING
Union Leader

Best Buy expands its $200 membership program across the U.S.

Best Buy is taking its tech-support membership program nationwide, offering subscribers services like free installations and discounts on repairs as the big-box retailer looks to move beyond just selling gadgets. The Best Buy Total-tech plan will be available across the country starting Tuesday after a pilot program that began in...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy