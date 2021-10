The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped Game 1 of their NLDS to their most bitter rivals Friday, and Walker Buehler is owning the "L." "It's on me to try and create some momentum," the Dodgers right-hander said following the 4-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants, according to Blake Harris of True Blue L.A. "I kind of sucked that out of our dugout. This game is on me."

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO