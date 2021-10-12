This Week's N.Y. Deal Sheet

Several large office leases — including a major consolidation and a major expansion — closed in New York City last week as the office market continues its slow recovery. Proptech company Orchard Technologies inked a 107K SF lease at 195 Broadway, four times the size of its previous office, which was in a coworking space. The deal came with significant free rent concessions, the New York Post reported, with asking rent below $60 per SF. Cushman & Wakefield’s Peter Trivelas and Gary Ceder arranged the deal for the tech company, while Andrew Wiener brokered the deal in-house for the landlord, L&L Holding Co.