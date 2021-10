POST FALLS — Priest River girls soccer flipped the script on Grangeville in the first round of the 3A District 1-2 tournament. In a pair of regular season matches, the Bulldogs outscored the Spartans 11-2. But on Monday at The Fields at Real Life Ministries, No. 5 seed Priest River got so much needed revenge, downing No. 4 seed Grangeville 2-1 to advance to the district semifinals.