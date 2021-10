Errata: Russian Central Bank Holdings were 73.9 billion oz as of December 2020. Russia Sold 100,000 oz in January 2021 and has not done anything since. CPM’s Jeff Christian discusses central bank gold buying and selling policies and practices, focusing on the surge in buying earlier in 2021 and the pull back from further purchases over the past few months. He also discusses CPM’s market outlook and issues surrounding the ways refiners trade 1,000 ounce bars.

