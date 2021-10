The newest member of the Nintendo Switch family, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model comes out soon. Here’s everything you need to know. The OLED Model is an improved version of the original Nintendo Switch model. The new system features a 7-inch OLED screen. OLED stands for organic electroluminescent diode which gives better picture quality with higher contrast ratios, better power efficiency, and faster response times. The OLED model also has an improved adjustable stand, which allows you to play the Switch with less flimsiness. Out of the box, the Switch OLED Model comes with a dock with a wired LAN port, which also works with the previous Switch model. The OLED Model also comes with 64 GB of internal storage and enhanced audio.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO