CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Point Pleasant, WV

Moose raises funds for Nurse Honor Guard

By Point Pleasant Register
Point Pleasant Register
Point Pleasant Register
 7 days ago

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 hosted the Nurse Honor Guard of Ohio Valley at the recent charity bingo event.

“Nurse Honor Guards pays homage to individuals who have dedicated their lives to the nursing profession,” said Jan Holcomb, Nurse Honor Guard of Ohio Valley president, in a recent press release. “Members of the Nurse Honor Guard attend the funeral or memorial services and perform a memorable Nightingale Tribute to commemorate the life of the deceased nurse and their dedication to their profession.”

Through donated money and prizes from local businesses and community members, the lodge was able to donate $2,900 to the Nurse Honor Guard.

Prior to the bingo games, the Lodge donated $225, the Moose women donated $50 and Tommy Mayes, new building owner, donated $200.

With prize items collected by the Nurse Honor Guard, three prize games were played and two additional games will be played on the regular Friday bingo night with proceeds also going to the Nurse Honor Guard.

The Moose Lodge will welcome the Point Pleasant Women’s Club (GFWC) in a joint effort to raise money for Lily’s Place in Huntington, West Virginia.

The mission of Lily’s Place “is to provide medical care to infants suffering from Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) and offer non-judgmental support,education and counseling services to families and caregivers. Together we can create healthier families and help end the cycle of addiction,” according to their website.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Point Pleasant, WV
Society
State
West Virginia State
City
Point Pleasant, WV
ABC News

Biden admin backs down on tracking bank accounts with over $600 annual transactions

The Biden administration on Tuesday backed down on a controversial proposal to direct the IRS to collect additional data on every bank account that sees more than $600 in annual transactions, after widespread criticism from Republican lawmakers and banking industry representatives, who said the tax enforcement strategy represented a breach of privacy by the federal government.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abstinence#Bingo#Ohio Valley#Charity#The Nurse Honor Guard#Lily S Place
CNN

Hurry up and wait: Trump's best legal shot at blocking the release of his January 6 docs

(CNN) — The next few weeks will be pivotal if former President Donald Trump is hoping to bury the House's request for January 6 documents in years of litigation. With a lawsuit filed Monday, Trump began in earnest his legal war against the House's Capitol insurrection investigation. He is seeking to block the National Archives from releasing the documents to the House select committee investigating the attack.
POTUS
Point Pleasant Register

Point Pleasant Register

Point Pleasant, WV
605
Followers
30
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Point Pleasant Register

Comments / 0

Community Policy