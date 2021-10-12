2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors and Predictions for Underrated Assets
While the postseason continues for Major League Baseball, teams not in the playoffs are focused on rebuilding and retooling in the offseason. Free agency will be a big part of the offseason, and several notable names are set to hit the open market—Buster Posey, Max Scherzer and Kris Bryant are among the more recognizable pending free agents. However, not every team will have the capital or the desire to chase high-profile talent on the market. Many will instead look to improve their roster by adding quality underrated talent.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0