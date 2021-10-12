CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jorge Soler Tests Positive for COVID-19, Replaced on Braves Roster by Cristian Pache

By Bleacher Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Braves outfielder Jorge Soler has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the team's reserve list, MLB announced Tuesday (via Adam McCalvy of MLB.com). Cristian Pache will replace Soler on the roster until Soler is eligible to return. Soler was scheduled to bat leadoff for Atlanta during Tuesday's...

