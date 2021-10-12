CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Michael "Soupie" Todd Supernor, Sr.

telegram.com
 10 days ago

ROCHDALE — Michael "Soupie" Todd Supernor, Sr. 54, passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of his home on Friday, October 8, 2021. Born in Jacksonville, NC he was the son of Cynthia C. Kenney and Russell H. Supernor. After graduating from Leicester High School, Michael proudly served his country...

www.telegram.com

FraminghamSOURCE

Todd Joseph Carmel, 55

FRAMINGHAM – Todd Joseph Carmel, a resident of Framingham, died Wednesday, October 13, 2021, on a spectacular autumn day after a grueling battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 55 years old. Todd was born in Vallejo, California on November 16th, 1965, the youngest son of the late Leon J Carmel...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
telegram.com

Courthouse Records, Oct. 20

Johnny Harris II, 18, of 95 Harrison St., Apt. 1, Worcester, charged with assault and battery, ordered to stay away and have no contact with the complaining witness, continued to Dec. 23. Nathan Ohene, 50, of 17A Louise St., Worcester, charged with two counts of indecent assault and battery on...
WORCESTER, MA
Item

JAMES MCCRAY SR.

James "Babe" McCray Sr., 89, husband of Algia McFadden McCray, was born on Aug. 9, 1932, in Sumter County, a son of the late Dolly Lewis Harris. He departed this life on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Sumter Health & Rehab Center. Public viewing will be held from 2 to...
SUMTER, SC
WVNews

Christopher “Todd” Cooper

JANE LEW- Christopher “Todd” Cooper, 43, of Weston passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Weston on December 5, 1977, the son of Glenda “Sue” Burkhammer Cooper and the late Verlon Guy Cooper. Forever cherishing their memories of...
JANE LEW, WV
telegram.com

Last Call with Lindsey Smith, second-time Worcesterite

While this is Lindsey Smith’s second time moving to Worcester — it is arguably her first time experiencing the city. The Alabama native sat down with Last Call to talk about discovering Worcester’s arts and entertainment scene, dog-friendly establishments and New England winters. When was your first time in Worcester...
telegram.com

Former treasurer for Central Mass. youth soccer league admits to stealing $124,000

WORCESTER — A former treasurer of the Midland Area Youth Soccer league has agreed to pay more than $100,000 in restitution after admitting to stealing from the league from 2014 to 2017, court records and interviews show. Patricia Zanoni — formerly Patricia Desmarais — 49, pleaded guilty to three counts...
telegram.com

Dress for success — Worcester Historical Museum explores women's fashion over the century

While power-dressing is not new in the business and political worlds, it is curious to think that it has been a way to make an impression for more than a 100 years. At Worcester Historical Museum, 36 outfits and accessories will trace the changing roles of women in American society from the summer of 1920, when the 19th amendment was ratified and voting discrimination based on gender was deemed unconstitutional.
WORCESTER, MA
telegram.com

State police add 168 troopers to ranks with ceremony at DCU Center in Worcester

WORCESTER — The state expanded its police force Thursday, recognizing a 168-member training class during a graduation ceremony at the DCU Center. State Police Col. Christopher S. Mason, in congratulating the new troopers, offered advice and an order. “It’s simple. It’s timeless. It’s direct. Do good,” Mason said. “Be that...
WORCESTER, MA
WDTV

Christopher “Todd” Cooper

Christopher “Todd” Cooper, 43, of Weston passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Weston on December 5, 1977, the son of Glenda “Sue” Burkhammer Cooper and the late Verlon Guy Cooper. Forever cherishing their memories of Todd are his mother, Sue Cooper, of Weston; one son, Brandon Todd Cooper, of Weston; fiancé, Amanda Knight; two children-of-the-heart: Taylor McDougal and Alexis McDougal; two special cousins: Toni White and Zach Bennett; and three very special K-9 companions: Malcolm, Lady Bug, and Keekee. Todd was a graduate of Lewis County High School. He was a New Parts Provisioner for Pratt & Whitney Engines Services. Whether he was watching the Green Bay Packers or the WVU Mountaineers, Todd always had a blast cheering on his teams. He also looked forward to the annual football game with all the cousins at Thanksgiving time. Todd was the biggest family man you could ever meet. He cherished each and every member of his family and loved them all beyond compare. Todd loved spending time with his children. While playing video games or making frequent trips to McDonalds for coffee, Todd treasured every moment with them. He had the biggest heart and never knew a stranger. Todd was a kid at heart and enjoyed his trips to play disc golf with his family and friends. His ornery and loving nature will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Todd’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Graveside Service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens located at 2397 US Hwy 19 N in Jane Lew at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, with Reverend Pam Lloyd officiating. Inurnment will follow. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Christopher “Todd” Cooper. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
WESTON, WV
telegram.com

Courthouse Records, Oct. 19

Manuel D. Bonilla, 23, of 45 Freeland St., Apt. 1, Worcester, charged with strangulation or suffocation, improper storage of a firearm, and assault and battery on a household/family member, ordered to stay away and have no contact with the complaining witness, continued to Dec. 16. Andrew C. Meleen, 36, of...
WORCESTER, MA

