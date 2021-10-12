LA Sheriff's Handpicked 'Public Integrity Unit' Doing Little More Than Harassing And Intimidating The Department's Critics

OTTAWA – The county has received complaints about an individual soliciting funds via phone call while claiming to represent a law enforcement union. LaSalle County Sheriff’s Union MAPS 723 put out a statement this weekend reminding the public they do not call and ask for money. They determined that an organization known as Metropolitan Alliance of Police was allegedly raising money for the union via telemarketing. None of the money donated goes directly to the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office. They have also been advised that the caller has been extremely rude and disrespectful. The sheriff’s office asks if you have received any of these calls from them to make a complaint, and if you feel you have been harassed they recommend you file a report with you local police department.

