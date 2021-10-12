CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Sheriff's Handpicked 'Public Integrity Unit' Doing Little More Than Harassing And Intimidating The Department's Critics

By Tim Cushing
Tech Dirt
 8 days ago

From the if-only-the-LASD-could-liberate-residents-from-their-pesky-freedoms dept. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is apparently incapable of being reformed. Over the years, the LASD has run an illegal prison informant program, one that culminated in an FBI investigation during which the LASD threatened FBI agents and federal witnesses. But what can one really expect...

www.techdirt.com

Sheila Kuehl
Kobe Bryant
