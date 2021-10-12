Huronian – As Cold As A Stranger Sunset

There is a new monster in town. After releasing a self-titled EP back in 2020, Huronian join Dolorem Records to savage the world with their blend of melodic black and death metal. While it’s true that one can hear melodic takes on extreme metal going all the way back to At The Gates, Dissection, and more, Huronian stake a claim in the style by presenting an album both rooted in the history of these styles and freshly compelling. While a newer entity, the Italian trio counts among its ranks members of both Hateful and Valgrind. Thus, the pedigree of talent, effort, and quality is in place from the start.