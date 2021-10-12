CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huronian – As Cold As A Stranger Sunset

By Hayduke X
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a new monster in town. After releasing a self-titled EP back in 2020, Huronian join Dolorem Records to savage the world with their blend of melodic black and death metal. While it’s true that one can hear melodic takes on extreme metal going all the way back to At The Gates, Dissection, and more, Huronian stake a claim in the style by presenting an album both rooted in the history of these styles and freshly compelling. While a newer entity, the Italian trio counts among its ranks members of both Hateful and Valgrind. Thus, the pedigree of talent, effort, and quality is in place from the start.

Abstracter – Abominion

If Abstracter isn’t my favorite Sentient Ruin band, they are certainly in the conversation. I’ve been a fanboy since stumbling onto Wound Empire (and journeyed back from there). They have yet to release anything subpar. Abomination joins the party as a worthy successor to the prior releases, staying the course of magnificently grim blackened doom, while evolving in ever more spiteful directions. As with everything else they have ever released, the latest album is magnetically immersive, a black hole of sentient malevolence.
ROCK MUSIC
weallwantsomeone.org

A Place To Bury Strangers

We shared almost all of the songs off of A Place To Bury Strangers EP Hologram this summer and have hit back once more for music video for “Playing The Part” to coincide with the Hologram: Destroyed & Reassembled remix EP. The track taps into aan ultra-cool shoegaze and 90s...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Anjimile – “Stranger”

Last year, the indie-folk musician Anjimile Chithambo released the debut album Giver Taker, a collection of carefully orchestrated DIY music that was soothing and startling in equal measures. Earlier this year, Anjimile followed that album with Reunion, an EP of orchestral reimaginings of Giver Taker songs. Anjimile has also been a collaborative force in recent months, covering songs from people like Samia, Esther Rose, and Beverly Glenn-Copeland. Today, Anjimile has announced a new label home dropped a new single.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Gene Simmons’ Wife Suffers Nasty Injury

Shannon Tweed Simmons, the wife of Kiss bassist Gene Simmon, shared a photo of her battered foot after she fell recently. She said she took a tumble but didn’t give any other details about the accident. The actress posted a photo of her swollen and bruised foot in an orthopedic...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Bobby Shmurda Gets Clowned For 'Twerking' In New Video Snippet

It seems like Bobby Shmurda‘s buzz is threatening to fizzle out as the wait for new music continues. On Monday (October 18), Bobby took to his Instagram to tease his second single since returning home from prison — tentatively titled “Trapping Is a Sport” — and many fans aren’t feeling it.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Paul Stanley?

Paul Stanley, best known as rhythm guitarist and co-lead vocalist along with Gene Simmons for the rock band Kiss, has a net worth of $200 million, Celebrity Net Worth reported. Rock Celebrities notes...
SMALL BUSINESS
International Business Times

'Shameless' Star Ricarlo Flanagan, 41, Dies From COVID-19

“Last Comic Standing” alum Ricarlo Flanagan has died at 41 after contracting COVID-19. His agent, Stu Golfman, confirmed his passing Monday night. Flanagan passed away over the weekend due to respiratory disease, Golfman told Variety. While he did not give further details about his demise, he said he was heartbroken by his death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefocus.news

Who is Big Daddy Kane's wife, Shawnette? Meet the Hardy family

American rapper Big Daddy Kane is trending after his Verzuz battle against KRS-One featured insane guest appearances and a popular hip-hop playlist. Get to know the veteran artist and discover his net worth after years of rap-battling success. Find out more about Kane’s wife, Shawnette Hardy, as we explore the Hardy family on Instagram.
RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Beyoncé Shares the Gorgeous Pics JAY-Z Took of Her in Italy

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are living La Vita Bella in Italy. The couple has been enjoying a luxurious vacation in the European country and on Tuesday, Bey took to Instagram to share some photos her husband took of her while out in Venice. In the pics, the 40-year-old singer is wearing...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Flashback: The Beatles Play a Frenetic ‘Long Tall Sally’ in 1962

Earlier this month, Paul McCartney spoke to The New Yorker about the Rolling Stones in a less than artful way. “[The Beatles’] net was cast a bit wider than [the Stones’],” he said. “I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are.” Mick Jagger responded when the Stones played in Los Angeles on October 14th. “There’s so many celebrities here tonight,” he said. “Megan Fox is here; she’s lovely. Leonardo DiCaprio. Lady Gaga. Kirk Douglas. Paul McCartney is here. He’s going to help us — he’s going to join us...
MUSIC

